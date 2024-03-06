EQS-News: Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan

|
Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan
As announced in early January 2024, Mr. Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for up to EUR 9 million per month and for a total of up to EUR 30 million in the period from 8 January 2024 to 8 May 2024 (inclusive). The monthly volume limit does not apply to over-the-counter (OTC) purchases.
During the period from 3 February 2024 to 1 March 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased on the stock exchange and OTC a total of 555,516 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of EUR 15,858,151.81 (which corresponds to an average purchase price of approx. EUR 28.55 per share). The highest price paid in that period was EUR 33.38 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 23.85 per share.
In total, 854,142 shares have been acquired under the standing order from 8 January 2024 to 1 March 2024 (inclusive) at a total purchase price of EUR 24,093,077.65.
Mr. Thillainathan’s current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 3,615,458 shares, corresponding to approx. 6.76% of the Company’s current share capital.
Northern Data Group will continue to report on the status of share acquisitions under the aforementioned purchase plan on a regular basis until expiry of the purchase order.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.
