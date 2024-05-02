EQS-News: USA: Nordex Group receives order for 148 MW for N149/5.X turbines

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USA: Nordex Group receives order for 148 MW for N149/5.X turbines



02.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 2 May 2024. The Nordex Group has received an order for N149/5.X turbines from the United States and will be supplying 25 of its Delta 4000 series models. The turbines will be installed with an 89m seismic tower at an undisclosed wind farm in California. Deliveries are scheduled for the summer of 2025 with commissioning by the end of the year. The contract also covers the service of the turbines for ten years.

To date, the Nordex Group has sold 738 turbines of the Delta4000 series with a capacity of more than 3.6 GW in Canada and the United States.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (mothballed) and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

