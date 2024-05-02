Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 07:30:15

EQS-News: USA: Nordex Group receives order for 148 MW for N149/5.X turbines

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USA: Nordex Group receives order for 148 MW for N149/5.X turbines

02.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 2 May 2024. The Nordex Group has received an order for N149/5.X turbines from the United States and will be supplying 25 of its Delta 4000 series models. The turbines will be installed with an 89m seismic tower at an undisclosed wind farm in California. Deliveries are scheduled for the summer of 2025 with commissioning by the end of the year. The contract also covers the service of the turbines for ten years.

To date, the Nordex Group has sold 738 turbines of the Delta4000 series with a capacity of more than 3.6 GW in Canada and the United States.   

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (mothballed) and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

 


02.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1893115

 
End of News EQS News Service

1893115  02.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893115&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen

02.05.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.04.24 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.04.24 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.24 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.03.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 13,61 0,81% Nordex AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Vorgaben helfen: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am Freitag sind am heimischen Aktienmarkt und beim deutschen Leitindex höhere Kurse zu sehen. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen