EQS-News: VERBUND AG: VERBUND acquires approx. 110 MWp PV project portfolio in Italy

Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
VERBUND AG: VERBUND acquires approx. 110 MWp PV project portfolio in Italy

30.07.2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBUND AG hereby announces the signing and closing of an acquisition of an approx. 110 MWp PV project portfolio in Central Italy (Lazio). The portfolio was sold by KE-RENINVESTMENT S.A., the Spanish holding company of the Turkish investor Kinesis Enerji.

 

The PV portfolio with a total capacity of approx. 110 MWp comprises two projects at advanced stage of development. Both projects share a substation and are pooled in a project company.

 

Located in close proximity to key consumers (Greater Rome), the PV portfolio contributes to geographical diversification of VERBUND. 

 

It was agreed that the purchase price will not be disclosed. The closing has taken place on 30th July 2024.

 

VERBUND’s 2030 strategy envisages significant and value-creating growth in the areas of solar and wind power so that by 2030 around 25% of its total electricity will be generated by photovoltaic systems and onshore wind power plants. The current acquisition is another step towards achieving this target and expanding VERBUND’s market presence in Italy.

 



Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1957127

 
