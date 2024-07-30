|
30.07.2024 11:12:51
EQS-News: VERBUND AG: VERBUND acquires approx. 110 MWp PV project portfolio in Italy
|
EQS-News: Verbund AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
VERBUND AG hereby announces the signing and closing of an acquisition of an approx. 110 MWp PV project portfolio in Central Italy (Lazio). The portfolio was sold by KE-RENINVESTMENT S.A., the Spanish holding company of the Turkish investor Kinesis Enerji.
The PV portfolio with a total capacity of approx. 110 MWp comprises two projects at advanced stage of development. Both projects share a substation and are pooled in a project company.
Located in close proximity to key consumers (Greater Rome), the PV portfolio contributes to geographical diversification of VERBUND.
It was agreed that the purchase price will not be disclosed. The closing has taken place on 30th July 2024.
VERBUND’s 2030 strategy envisages significant and value-creating growth in the areas of solar and wind power so that by 2030 around 25% of its total electricity will be generated by photovoltaic systems and onshore wind power plants. The current acquisition is another step towards achieving this target and expanding VERBUND’s market presence in Italy.
Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
30.07.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1957127
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1957127 30.07.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Verbund AG
|74,25
|0,34%