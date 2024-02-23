EQS-News: WashTec AG: Mutual termination of the Management Board mandate of Dr. Ralf Koeppe

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel

The WashTec Supervisory Board and Dr. Koeppe, Chairman of the Management Board of WashTec AG, today agreed to terminate Dr. Koeppe's Management Board mandate as CEO and CTO prematurely.



Dr. Koeppe had held the position of CTO at WashTec AG since July 1, 2019 and additionally the position of CEO since January 1, 2020. During his tenure as CEO, he successfully led the Company through the most difficult times of crisis, such as the covid-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions. He ensured that WashTec AG was able to keep its promises and obligations to its customers at all times. In doing so, he secured the jobs of employees and maintained the Company's profitability in the long term. In particular, Dr. Koeppe developed innovative digital business models and thus played a key role in securing the Company's future.



Dr. Ralf Koeppe: "It has been a great pleasure for me to work with the WashTec team. The Company is on a very good technological path. I would like to thank all my colleagues at WashTec AG for their commitment. Especially in economically challenging times, the employees are the decisive factor for the Company's success."



Ulrich Bellgardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the entire Company, I would like to thank Dr. Koeppe for his great commitment, with which he has positioned WashTec well in economically challenging times, and wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally."



Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1135

