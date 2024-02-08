EQS-News: WashTec AG: Preliminary figures for 2023

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

WashTec AG: Preliminary figures for 2023



08.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WashTec AG preliminary figures for 2023: Expected revenue of €490m higher than prior year (€482m)

Expected EBIT of €42m significantly higher than prior year (€38m); EBIT margin: 9% (prior year: 8%)

Augsburg, February 8, 2024: The WashTec Group has announced that, on preliminary figures, it successfully concluded fiscal year 2023 with an expected new revenue record of €490m. This represents an increase of 2% year on year (prior year: €482m). The expected EBIT of €42m is significantly higher than the prior-year figure of €38m; the EBIT margin is 9% (prior year: 8%).



Fourth-quarter revenue amounted to €133m. It was thus not possible to repeat the prior year’s quarterly revenue record (€144m). Despite the lower revenue, EBIT of €15m was generated, as in the prior year.



Overall, despite the uncertain economic environment, the WashTec Group was therefore able to achieve its revenue and EBIT guidance for fiscal year 2023.



The number of employees fell by 137 to 1,687 as of December 31, 2023 (prior year: 1,824). The average number of employees at WashTec during the year was 1,768 (prior year: 1,806).



With improved earnings, free cash flow increased to €46 million (prior year: €16 million), mainly due to the significant reduction in inventories and trade receivables.



The Group’s year-end order backlog remained at a high level that was down on the prior year but significantly above the overall long-term average.

Group preliminary key figures:

€m, IFRS 2023 2022 Change in % Revenue 490 482 2% EBIT 42 38 11% Free cash flow 46 16 188%

Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2023, including the guidance for the current fiscal year, and the associated conference call are planned for March 27, 2024. The Annual General Meeting 2024 takes place on May 14, 2024.

About WashTec:

The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. In addition, WashTec is on the map in some 80 countries through independent dealers.



Contact:



WashTec AG

Investor Relations

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg

Phone: +49 (0)821 5584-5555

Email: ir@washtec.com

Augsburg, February 8, 2024: The WashTec Group has announced that, on preliminary figures, it successfully concluded fiscal year 2023 with an expected new revenue record of €490m. This represents an increase of 2% year on year (prior year: €482m). The expected EBIT of €42m is significantly higher than the prior-year figure of €38m; the EBIT margin is 9% (prior year: 8%).Fourth-quarter revenue amounted to €133m. It was thus not possible to repeat the prior year’s quarterly revenue record (€144m). Despite the lower revenue, EBIT of €15m was generated, as in the prior year.Overall, despite the uncertain economic environment, the WashTec Group was therefore able to achieve its revenue and EBIT guidance for fiscal year 2023.The number of employees fell by 137 to 1,687 as of December 31, 2023 (prior year: 1,824). The average number of employees at WashTec during the year was 1,768 (prior year: 1,806).With improved earnings, free cash flow increased to €46 million (prior year: €16 million), mainly due to the significant reduction in inventories and trade receivables.The Group’s year-end order backlog remained at a high level that was down on the prior year but significantly above the overall long-term average.Group preliminary key figures:Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2023, including the guidance for the current fiscal year, and the associated conference call are planned for March 27, 2024. The Annual General Meeting 2024 takes place on May 14, 2024.The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. In addition, WashTec is on the map in some 80 countries through independent dealers.WashTec AGInvestor RelationsArgonstrasse 786153 AugsburgPhone: +49 (0)821 5584-5555Email: ir@washtec.com

08.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

