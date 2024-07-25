Erie Indemnity Co Profit Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $163.903 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $117.852 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $990.438 million from $839.870 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $163.903 Mln. vs. $117.852 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.13 vs. $2.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $990.438 Mln vs. $839.870 Mln last year.