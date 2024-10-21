Eurobattery Minerals announces outcome of exercise of warrants of series TO5



EQS-Media / 21.10.2024 / 11:35 CET/CEST



On 18 October 2024, the exercise period for the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB’s (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) warrants of series TO5 (“Warrants of series TO5”) ended, which were issued in connection with the Company’s rights issue of units in January 2024 (the “Rights issue”). Those who subscribed in the Rights issue received for each (1) unit two (2) new shares in the Company and one (1) warrant of series TO4 as well as one (1) Warrant of series TO5. Each (1) Warrant of series TO5 entailed the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Eurobattery Minerals at a subscription price of SEK 0.40 per share, during the exercise period which commenced on 7 October and extended until 18 October 2024. In total, 60,992 Warrants of series TO5 were used for subscription of shares in the Company. The Company will thereby receive proceeds of approximately SEK 24 thousand before issue costs.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the new share issue the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 24 thousand before issue costs. The number of shares will increase by 60,992 shares, from 152,232,052 shares to 152,293,044 shares, when the new shares are registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The share capital will increase by SEK 24,396.80, from SEK 60,892,820.80 to SEK 60,917,217.60, which implies a dilution of approximately 0.04 per cent.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and X as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: info@augment.se