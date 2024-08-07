07.08.2024 11:20:02

Eurobattery Minerals extends Letter of Intent to invest in a tungsten project


EQS-Media / 07.08.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 7 August 2024

On 7 May 2024, the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to invest a majority stake in Spanish company Tungsten San Juan SL (“TSJ”). The Company today announces that Eurobattery Minerals and TSJ, by mutual agreement, have extended the term and exclusivity of the LOI until further notice. All other terms and conditions of the LOI (as further described in the Company’s press release regarding the LOI published on 7 May 2024) remain unchanged.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: info@augment.se



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

07.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB
114 56 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +49 151 6568 0361
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Internet: www.eurobatteryminerals.com
ISIN: SE0012481570
WKN: A2PG12
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1963101

 
End of News EQS Media

1963101  07.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963101&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eurobattery Minerals 0,01 0,00% Eurobattery Minerals

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen