Eurobattery Minerals extends Letter of Intent to invest in a tungsten project

Stockholm, 7 August 2024

On 7 May 2024, the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to invest a majority stake in Spanish company Tungsten San Juan SL (“TSJ”). The Company today announces that Eurobattery Minerals and TSJ, by mutual agreement, have extended the term and exclusivity of the LOI until further notice. All other terms and conditions of the LOI (as further described in the Company’s press release regarding the LOI published on 7 May 2024) remain unchanged.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

