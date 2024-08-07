|
07.08.2024 11:20:02
Eurobattery Minerals extends Letter of Intent to invest in a tungsten project
|
Stockholm, 7 August 2024
On 7 May 2024, the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to invest a majority stake in Spanish company Tungsten San Juan SL (“TSJ”). The Company today announces that Eurobattery Minerals and TSJ, by mutual agreement, have extended the term and exclusivity of the LOI until further notice. All other terms and conditions of the LOI (as further described in the Company’s press release regarding the LOI published on 7 May 2024) remain unchanged.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Contacts
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact investor relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
07.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eurobattery Minerals AB
|114 56 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+49 151 6568 0361
|E-mail:
|info@eurobatteryminerals.com
|Internet:
|www.eurobatteryminerals.com
|ISIN:
|SE0012481570
|WKN:
|A2PG12
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1963101
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
1963101 07.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Eurobattery Minerals verlängert Absichtserklärung zur Investition in ein Wolframprojekt (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|Eurobattery Minerals extends Letter of Intent to invest in a tungsten project (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|Eurobattery Minerals closes its acquisition of 100 per cent of the Finnish Hautalampi project (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|Eurobattery Minerals schließt die Übernahme von 100 Prozent des finnischen Hautalampi-Projekts ab (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|Eurobattery Minerals erhält etwa SEK 5,1 Millionen durch Einlösung von Optionsscheinen (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|Eurobattery Minerals receives approximately SEK 5.1 million through warrant redemption (EQS Group)
|
20.05.24
|Eurobattery Minerals erhöht seinen Anteil am finnischen Hautalampi-Projekt auf 100 % (EQS Group)
|
20.05.24
|Eurobattery Minerals increases its stake in the Finnish Hautalampi project to 100 per cent (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eurobattery Minerals
|0,01
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.