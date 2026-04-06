Expand Energy Appoints Marcel Teunissen CFO

(RTTNews) - Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) announced that Marcel Teunissen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2026. Teunissen most recently served as President, North America for Parkland Corporation. From 2020 to 2024, he served as Parkland's Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Parkland, Teunissen spent more than 20 years with Shell plc in senior and executive finance, commercial, and strategy roles across upstream and integrated gas businesses.

Michael Wichterich, Expand Energy's Chairman of the Board, Interim President and CEO, said: "As Expand Energy enters the next chapter in its growth, Marcel's experience with large global natural gas and LNG businesses and complex business transformations makes him exactly the kind of leader who can elevate our entire organization."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Expand Energy shares are down 0.33 percent to $103.55.