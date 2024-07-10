Exscientia Extends Collaboration With AWS To Use AI And Machine Learning Services

(RTTNews) - Exscientia plc (EXAI) said it will be expanding work with Amazon Web Services to use the cloud provider's artificial intelligence and machine learning services to power its platform for end-to-end drug discovery and automation. Exscientia's platform, which is built using AWS technologies, supports its Design-Make-Test-Learn loops and spans generative AI, active learning, ML, physics-based systems and many other predictive methods.

"Extending our collaboration with AWS beyond our DesignStudio to include the robotic automation of synthesis and testing of our molecular designs was the logical next step for Exscientia," said John Overington, Chief Technology Officer of Exscientia.

