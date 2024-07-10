|
10.07.2024 13:28:31
Exscientia Extends Collaboration With AWS To Use AI And Machine Learning Services
(RTTNews) - Exscientia plc (EXAI) said it will be expanding work with Amazon Web Services to use the cloud provider's artificial intelligence and machine learning services to power its platform for end-to-end drug discovery and automation. Exscientia's platform, which is built using AWS technologies, supports its Design-Make-Test-Learn loops and spans generative AI, active learning, ML, physics-based systems and many other predictive methods.
"Extending our collaboration with AWS beyond our DesignStudio to include the robotic automation of synthesis and testing of our molecular designs was the logical next step for Exscientia," said John Overington, Chief Technology Officer of Exscientia.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Prime Day Returns with Amazing Deals for Amazon Singapore Prime Members from 16 to 21 July (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Amazon-Aktie schwächelt: Amazon lässt in Deutschland 1.000 neue Stellen entstehen (dpa-AFX)
|
08.07.24
|DAX auf der Startrampe: Aufwärtsimpuls möglich - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
08.07.24
|OFFIZIELLE KORREKTUR: Amazon will 1.000 neue Mitarbeiter nahe Rostock einstellen (dpa-AFX)