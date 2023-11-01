|
01.11.2023 04:49:47
FDA Approves Amgen's Wezlana For Multiple Inflammatory Diseases
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Wezlana (ustekinumab-auub) as a biosimilar to and interchangeable with Stelara (ustekinumab) for multiple inflammatory diseases. The FDA granted the approval of Wezlana to Amgen Inc. (AMGN).
Wezlana is approved to treat the following indications: Adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active Crohn's disease; and moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; and active psoriatic arthritis.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amgen Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Amgen-Aktie in Rot: Amgen hat Gewinnprognose wegen Abschreibung gesenkt (dpa-AFX)
|
31.10.23
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: Am Dienstagmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)