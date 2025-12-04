Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
04.12.2025 02:36:39
FDA Grants Full Approval To Eli Lilly's Jaypirca For CLL/SLL
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib, 100 mg and 50 mg tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have previously received therapy with a covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.
This FDA decision expands the Jaypirca label to include patients earlier in their treatment journey, broadening access to the therapy. In addition, the approval converts the December 2023 accelerated approval for later-line CLL/SLL into a traditional approval, reflecting the strength of the clinical data supporting Jaypirca's efficacy and safety profile. Jaypirca, the first and only FDA-approved non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor, is a highly selective kinase inhibitor that utilizes a novel non-covalent binding mechanism to extend the benefit of targeting the BTK pathway in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor (ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, or zanubrutinib).
LLY closed Wednesday's regular trading session at $1,033.56, down $12.56 or 1.20%. In overnight trading, the stock declined $7.35 or 0.71%, as of 8:32 PM EST.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
03.12.25
|Eli Lilly not yet ready to unfreeze UK investments, says pharma boss (Financial Times)
|
28.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Eli Lilly-Aktie im Höhenflug: Billionen-Grenze überschritten dank starker Wachstumsziele (dpa-AFX)
|
21.11.25
|Eli Lilly becomes first pharma group to join $1tn club (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Eli Lillymehr Analysen
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|883,20
|-1,82%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaufimpulse fehlen: ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begab sich derweil auf Richtungssuche. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.