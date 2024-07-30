|
30.07.2024 22:46:09
First Solar, Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $349.356 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $170.579 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $1.010 billion from $810.673 million last year.
First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $349.356 Mln. vs. $170.579 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.25 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.010 Bln vs. $810.673 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 to $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 to $4.6 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Solar Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu First Solar Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Solar Inc
|201,50
|1,02%