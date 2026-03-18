Five Below Reports Strong Q4 Earnings, Issues Higher FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported Fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended January 31, 2025.

The company posted a net income of $238.2 million, or $4.28 per share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026, compared with $187.5 million, or $3.39 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Net sales increased to $1.73 billion from $1.39 billion year over year.

Operating income rose to $310.9 million from $246.8 million, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $337.1 million from $267.0 million.

For the full fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, Five Below reported net income of $358.6 million, or $6.47 per share, compared with $253.6 million, or $4.60 per share, in fiscal 2025. Net sales increased to $4.76 billion from $3.88 billion, while operating income rose to $457.4 million from $323.8 million.

Looking ahead, Five Below expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion, with earnings per share of $1.55 to $1.67. For the full year, the company forecast net sales of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion and earnings per share of $7.69 to $8.20, supported by plans to open about 150 net new stores.

FIVE is currently trading after hours at $226.50 up $14.03 or 6.60 percent on the Nasdaq.