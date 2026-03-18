Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Five Below Aktie

Five Below für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ18 / ISIN: US33829M1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.03.2026 23:06:20

Five Below Reports Strong Q4 Earnings, Issues Higher FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported Fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended January 31, 2025.

The company posted a net income of $238.2 million, or $4.28 per share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026, compared with $187.5 million, or $3.39 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Net sales increased to $1.73 billion from $1.39 billion year over year.

Operating income rose to $310.9 million from $246.8 million, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $337.1 million from $267.0 million.

For the full fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, Five Below reported net income of $358.6 million, or $6.47 per share, compared with $253.6 million, or $4.60 per share, in fiscal 2025. Net sales increased to $4.76 billion from $3.88 billion, while operating income rose to $457.4 million from $323.8 million.

Looking ahead, Five Below expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion, with earnings per share of $1.55 to $1.67. For the full year, the company forecast net sales of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion and earnings per share of $7.69 to $8.20, supported by plans to open about 150 net new stores.

FIVE is currently trading after hours at $226.50 up $14.03 or 6.60 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Five Below Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Five Below Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Five Below Inc 199,30 0,91% Five Below Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen