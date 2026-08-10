Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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11.08.2026 00:00:16
Ford Reportedly Plans Crossover And Four-Door Mustang
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) is reportedly preparing several more affordable vehicles as it looks to address growing demand for lower-priced cars.
According to Automotive News, the automaker showed dealers in Las Vegas an early prototype of an entry-level crossover expected to start at around $25,000. The model could arrive in 2029 and would help fill the gap left by discontinued vehicles such as the Edge and EcoSport.
The crossover is reportedly being developed with hybrid and conventional powertrain options and could be built at Ford's Hermosillo plant in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport and Maverick. The company has not commented on the reported future model.
Ford also reportedly showed dealers a four-door Mustang aimed at a starting price below $40,000. The sport sedan was said to resemble the Porsche Panamera in size and styling and has previously been referred to internally as the Mach-4.
The developments come as new-vehicle prices remain elevated, with average transaction prices having risen above $50,000. Ford is also developing its affordable Fathom electric pickup, with the new electric platform expected to underpin four additional Ford models.
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