Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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07.05.2026 20:15:00

Forget Eli Lilly: These 2 Stocks Have More Upside

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have risen 400% over the past five years. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) rose just 20% over the same span and is down 60% from its 2024 high. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has fallen 33% over the past five years and is down 50% from its 2021 high. If you are looking at Eli Lilly, you may want to step back and think about the upside opportunity offered by Novo Nordisk and Pfizer instead.There's no question that Eli Lilly is doing very well as a business right now. The company's GLP-1 weight loss drugs are growing at a shocking rate. In the first quarter of 2026, sales of Mounjaro and Zepbound increased 125% and 80%, respectively. And management is prudently using the windfall from these two drugs to strengthen its drug pipeline. This is exactly what you would want to see, so there's nothing wrong with the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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