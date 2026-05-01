The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH)

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc



01-May-2026 / 14:36 GMT/BST



Ap27 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Full name of discloser The Vanguard Group, Inc. Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree DCC plc If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) Date position held/dealing undertaken For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 30 April 2026 In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” N/A 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security. Ap28 Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) (Note 2) Class of relevant security

(Note 3) €0.25 ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 5,002,881 5.86% Cash-settled derivatives Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell Total 5,002,881 5.86% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8. 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4) Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

(Note 5) €0.25 ordinary shares Purchase 570 55.40 GBP €0.25 ordinary shares Purchase 2,286 56.20 GBP €0.25 ordinary shares Purchase 1,377 56.67 GBP Ap29 (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit (ii) Exercise Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3) Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5) Not Applicable Ap30 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” none (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. none (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No Date of disclosure 01 May 2026 Contact name Shawn Acker Telephone number 001-610-669-6713 Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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