24.07.2024 13:47:57
Fortive Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $195.1 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $329.1 million or $0.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 101207.2% to $1.55 billion from $1.53 million last year.
Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $195.1 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.53 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92-$0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80-$3.86
