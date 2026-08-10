Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.08.2026 18:29:46

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

10-Aug-2026 / 17:29 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 (“the Company”)

 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

The Company annnounces that on 6 August 2026 options granted under the Company’s Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”) were approved as summarised below and detailed in the attached notifications.

 

The options granted under the ESOS have been granted to Executive Directors and other PDMRs to the extent they were eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC. The options are granted over 40p ”A” Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 5 August 2026 being £7.24. The options will vest on their third anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026), and thereafter will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary

 

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

10 August 2026

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Emeny

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

ESOS

8,287

£7.24

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Fred Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

ESOS

7,596

£7.24

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dawn Browne

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

    

ESOS

4,834

£7.24

    

 

 

 

 

 
         

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Property Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

    

ESOS

8,287

£7.24

    

 

 

 

 

 
         

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Bourke

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Marketing Director 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

    

ESOS

8,287

£7.24

    

 

 

 

 

 
         

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 439207
EQS News ID: 2380288

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A) 8,35 0,60% Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ohne klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen