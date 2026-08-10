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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings
10-Aug-2026 / 17:29 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
(“the Company”)
Director/PDMR Shareholdings
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
The Company annnounces that on 6 August 2026 options granted under the Company’s Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”) were approved as summarised below and detailed in the attached notifications.
The options granted under the ESOS have been granted to Executive Directors and other PDMRs to the extent they were eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC. The options are granted over 40p ”A” Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 5 August 2026 being £7.24. The options will vest on their third anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026), and thereafter will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
10 August 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Simon Emeny
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Executive Chairman
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
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LEI
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213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
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“A” Ord Shares
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Share Price
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ESOS
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8,287
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£7.24
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d)
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Aggregated
information
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As above
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Aggregated volume
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As above
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Price
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As above
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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6 August 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Fred Turner
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief Operating Officer
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
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LEI
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213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
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|
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“A” Ord Shares
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Share Price
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ESOS
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7,596
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£7.24
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d)
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Aggregated information
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As above
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Aggregated volume
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As above
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Price
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As above
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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6 August 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Dawn Browne
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief People Officer
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
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“A” Ord Shares
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Share Price
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|
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ESOS
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4,834
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£7.24
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|
|
|
|
|
|
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|
|
|
|
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d)
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Aggregated
information
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As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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6 August 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Peter Turner
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Property Director
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
|
b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)
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c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
|
|
ESOS
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8,287
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£7.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
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|
|
|
|
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d)
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Aggregated
information
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As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
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6 August 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Samantha Bourke
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Marketing Director
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 (“ESOS”)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
|
|
ESOS
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8,287
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£7.24
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|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
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|
|
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d)
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Aggregated
information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
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6 August 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News