WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466

10.11.2025 17:55:04

Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 250 million

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Bond
Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 250 million

10.11.2025 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Press release

Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 250 million. The bond has a term of 7 years and an annual coupon of 1.08%. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay the bridge financing related to the acquisition of the Labor Team Group as well as for general corporate purposes. With this new bond, Galenica is reducing its short-term financial liabilities and securing its long-term financing. The term until 2032 ideally complements the terms of the outstanding bonds from 2026 (CHF 180 million, coupon 1.0%), 2029 (CHF 240 million, coupon 2.35%) and 2031 (CHF 100 million, coupon 1.65%). 

UBS is acting as sole lead manager for the issue. An application will be made for the bond to be admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 

Dates for the diary

22 January 2026

Galenica Group sales update 2025

10 March 2026

 Galenica Group annual results 2025

21 April 2026

 Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations:
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-mail: investors@galenica.com

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Around 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
