Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 250 million
Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 250 million. The bond has a term of 7 years and an annual coupon of 1.08%. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay the bridge financing related to the acquisition of the Labor Team Group as well as for general corporate purposes. With this new bond, Galenica is reducing its short-term financial liabilities and securing its long-term financing. The term until 2032 ideally complements the terms of the outstanding bonds from 2026 (CHF 180 million, coupon 1.0%), 2029 (CHF 240 million, coupon 2.35%) and 2031 (CHF 100 million, coupon 1.65%).
UBS is acting as sole lead manager for the issue. An application will be made for the bond to be admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.
