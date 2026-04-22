GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
|
22.04.2026 14:59:30
GE Vernova (GEV) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
Image source: The Motley Fool.Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. ETGE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) delivered substantial first-quarter order and backlog growth, highlighted by a rapid year-over-year increase in Electrification orders and major contract wins in Gas Power. New pricing for 2026 Power equipment orders is expected to be 10%-20% above Q4 2025 levels, with immediate margin expansion across both Power and Electrification. Management confirmed a $13 billion sequential backlog increase—now targeting $200 billion in 2027, a year earlier than previously expected—and nearly tripled Electrification equipment orders in North America and Asia. Free cash flow nearly doubled previous annual results in just one quarter, prompting an upward revision to full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow, all attributed explicitly to segment-level performance and new contract quality. Prolec's backlog and integration have accelerated expected benefits in Electrification, while robust multi-year orders from both traditional and data center customers reinforce GE Vernova's strategic positioning and service opportunity for the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
|
22.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Energietechnikkonzern GE Vernova wird optimistischer - Aktie stark (dpa-AFX)
|
21.04.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.26
|GE Vernova thinks data centres could lower utility bills — eventually (Financial Times)
|
27.01.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)