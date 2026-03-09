Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
09.03.2026 07:46:04
Genentech: PersevERA Breast Cancer Study Fails To Meet Primary Objective
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RO.SW, ROG.SW), announced results from the Phase III persevERA Breast Cancer study evaluating investigational giredestrant in combination with palbociclib for people with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company stated that the study did not meet its primary objective of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in the intent-to-treat population versus letrozole plus palbociclib, but a numerical improvement was observed.
The FDA recently accepted the NDA based on the evERA data. In the coming weeks, the company will submit the giredestrant Phase III lidERA data in early-stage breast cancer to the FDA.
Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said: "We believe there is a path forward for combining giredestrant with a CDK4/6 inhibitor in the adjuvant setting and we are conducting further studies. The efficacy demonstrated in evERA and lidERA provides clear validation of the clinical activity of giredestrant and reinforces the strength of our expanding clinical development program."
At last close, Roche shares were trading at 341.20 francs, down 2.9%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
|
02.03.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt dennoch: Pharmariese sieht Durchbruch bei oraler MS-Therapie (Dow Jones)
|
16.02.26
|Roche-Aktie stabil: Positive Phase-III-Daten für Gazyva bei seltener Nierenerkrankung (Dow Jones)
|
27.01.26
|Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch: Pharmakonzern erzielt mit CT-388 deutlichen Gewichtsverlust in Studie (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt: Genentech verdoppelt Investition in Werk in North-Carolina (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.25
|Roche-Aktie etwas schwächer: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Gazyva bei Lupusnephritis (Dow Jones)
|
26.11.25
|Roche-Aktie tiefer: Fortschritte bei Multiple-Sklerose-Kandidaten (Dow Jones)
|
18.11.25
|Roche-Aktie deutlich höher: Roche erzielt Studienerfolge mit neuem MS-Mittel Fenebrutinib (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.25
|Roche-Aktie gefragt: Gazyvaro erreicht Hauptstudienziel (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.