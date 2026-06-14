14.06.2026 03:49:27

Genmab Presents Promising Epcoritamab Data In Elderly DLBCL Patients

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) reported positive findings from two clinical studies evaluating epcoritamab in elderly patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for anthracycline-based chemotherapy.

In the Phase 2 EPCORE DLBCL-3 trial, fixed-duration epcoritamab monotherapy demonstrated encouraging efficacy. The study showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 67% and a complete response (CR) rate of 58%. The safety profile was consistent with expectations in this patient group, with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurring in 71% of patients—most frequently during Cycle 1—and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) reported in 18%.

The Phase 1b/2 EPCORE NHL-2 trial evaluated epcoritamab in combination with R-mini-CHOP (rituximab plus dose-attenuated cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone). Results showed an ORR of 93% and a CR rate of 86%, along with sustained minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and durable remissions. The safety profile aligned with prior reports and the known profiles of epcoritamab and R-mini-CHOP. The most common Grade =3 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included neutropenia (54%), serious infections (33%), and anemia (14%).

Both sets of results were presented in poster sessions at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress held in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 11-14.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:37 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
01:19 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Friedenshoffnung im Iran: ATX geht nach Rekordhoch fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen konnten Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zum Wochenschluss merklich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen