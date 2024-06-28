Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 14:09:00

Google Cloud’s Vertex AI gets new grounding options

Google Cloud is introducing a new set of grounding options that will further enable enterprises to reduce hallucinations across their generative AI-based applications and agents.The large language models (LLMs) that underpin these generative AI-based applications and agents may start producing faulty output or responses as they grow in complexity. These faulty outputs are termed as hallucinations as the output is not grounded in the input data.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten