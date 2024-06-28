|
28.06.2024 14:09:00
Google Cloud’s Vertex AI gets new grounding options
Google Cloud is introducing a new set of grounding options that will further enable enterprises to reduce hallucinations across their generative AI-based applications and agents.The large language models (LLMs) that underpin these generative AI-based applications and agents may start producing faulty output or responses as they grow in complexity. These faulty outputs are termed as hallucinations as the output is not grounded in the input data.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!