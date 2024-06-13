Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 21:14:28

Google Messages Testing New Feature To Access Gemini Quicker

(RTTNews) - Google is currently testing a new feature for accessing Gemini, its large language model (LLM) chatbot, through the Google Messages app.

Instead of the current process, which involves tapping the "Start chat" button and selecting Gemini from the options, the company is experimenting with a dedicated button that would directly take users to the Gemini conversation screen, making the process more streamlined.

According to Assemble Debug's report for Android Authority, Google Messages has been found to include a new Gemini fab, which allows users to start a conversation with the AI chatbot directly.

This new feature is expected to be introduced in the app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00. The feature would present a Gemini logo button above the existing "Start chat" button. By tapping this button, users would be able to immediately access the Gemini conversation interface to input their prompts.

Although the new Gemini button has not been made available to beta users at this time, it is anticipated to be incorporated into the app in the near future.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen

06.06.24 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.24 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.24 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
16.04.24 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.24 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 164,98 0,62% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 164,90 -0,19% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Indizes in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen