Google Messages Testing New Feature To Access Gemini Quicker

(RTTNews) - Google is currently testing a new feature for accessing Gemini, its large language model (LLM) chatbot, through the Google Messages app.

Instead of the current process, which involves tapping the "Start chat" button and selecting Gemini from the options, the company is experimenting with a dedicated button that would directly take users to the Gemini conversation screen, making the process more streamlined.

According to Assemble Debug's report for Android Authority, Google Messages has been found to include a new Gemini fab, which allows users to start a conversation with the AI chatbot directly.

This new feature is expected to be introduced in the app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00. The feature would present a Gemini logo button above the existing "Start chat" button. By tapping this button, users would be able to immediately access the Gemini conversation interface to input their prompts.

Although the new Gemini button has not been made available to beta users at this time, it is anticipated to be incorporated into the app in the near future.