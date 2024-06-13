|
13.06.2024 21:14:28
Google Messages Testing New Feature To Access Gemini Quicker
(RTTNews) - Google is currently testing a new feature for accessing Gemini, its large language model (LLM) chatbot, through the Google Messages app.
Instead of the current process, which involves tapping the "Start chat" button and selecting Gemini from the options, the company is experimenting with a dedicated button that would directly take users to the Gemini conversation screen, making the process more streamlined.
According to Assemble Debug's report for Android Authority, Google Messages has been found to include a new Gemini fab, which allows users to start a conversation with the AI chatbot directly.
This new feature is expected to be introduced in the app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00. The feature would present a Gemini logo button above the existing "Start chat" button. By tapping this button, users would be able to immediately access the Gemini conversation interface to input their prompts.
Although the new Gemini button has not been made available to beta users at this time, it is anticipated to be incorporated into the app in the near future.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.01.24
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|164,98
|0,62%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|164,90
|-0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Indizes in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.