GRID Aktie
WKN DE: A3EH8R / ISIN: JP3274160005
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31.05.2026 21:28:00
Grid Modernization and Electrification Power Quanta's Backlog of Nearly $50 Billion
Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) finds itself in a sweet spot, as it's positioned to benefit from the infrastructure build-out needed to power artificial intelligence (AI) and modernize the electric grid. The company's order book has never been larger, reaching a record $48.5 billion at the end of the first quarter.The stock has more than doubled over the past year, driven by the growing pipeline of secured work. For long-term investors, the business quality is undeniable, but the valuation appears to have gotten ahead of the fundamentals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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