GXO Signs With L'Oreal For Multi-year Logistics Operation In Eastern Europe

(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), a logistics and e-commerce company, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with the French cosmetic major L'Oreal S.A (LRLCY.PK, OR.PA, LOR.DE) to support its logistics operations throughout Eastern Europe, particularly in Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary. This agreement would support growth in retail and e-commerce channels across Europe.

Supported with a record of success and long-standing global relationship with L'Oreal, GXO has been selected to support L'Oreal in outsourcing its logistics operations in Europe, helping it secure resources for the improvement in the supply-chain.

As part of the agreement, GXO will develop and operate a new greenfield logistics facility of approximately 20,000 square meters in Lavicky, near Brno, employing around 80 people and working across nine countries in the region. The facility will offer an ideal strategic position close to customers and enabling higher quality services.

The facility is expected to go live in the mid-2027 and developed in line with BREEAM Excellent sustainability standards.

GXO said that the facility will handle a range of L'Oreal Products from luxury items to makeup products.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.79 percent at $49.84, after closing Tuesday's regular trading at 2.30 percent higher.