06.08.2024 08:00:56
Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 29 March 2024
including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 6 September 2024
The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 29 March 2024 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com.
The Company's 2024 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Friday 6 September 2024 commencing at 3:00pm.
As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM).
The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the Company’s website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting itself.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required to be communicated to the media by DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report as uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and the Company's website.
Tim O’Gorman
Company Secretary
Halfords Group plc
