Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

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WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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03.08.2026 16:00:06

Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

03-Aug-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST

Halfords Group plc

 

Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 3 April 2026

including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 10 September 2026

 

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 3 April 2026 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com.

 

The Company's 2026 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Thursday 10 September 2026 commencing at 3:00pm. 

 

As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM).

 

The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to the shareholder who requested the question, by email, and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the Company’s website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting itself.

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required to be communicated to the media by DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Accounts as uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and the Company's website.

 

Tim O’Gorman

Company Secretary

Halfords Group plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 438379
EQS News ID: 2376118

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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