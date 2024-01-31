31.01.2024 18:44:07

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

31-Jan-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

4,073 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 244,621 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

4,073

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

44,805 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 2,690,017 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

44,805

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

13,536 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 30 January 2024 was 812,699 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

13,536

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

1,890 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 113,489 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

1,890

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

19,015 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 1,141,656 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

19,015

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul O’Hara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,490 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Hara as at 30 January 2024 was 209,564 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

3,490

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Neil Holden

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Information Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,066 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 30 January 2024 was 184,112 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

3,066

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Rob Keates

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

5,509 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 30 January 2024 was 330,854 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

5,509

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

1,849 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Gorman as at 30 January 2024 was 111,108 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

1,849

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris McShane

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,280 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 30 January 2024 was 136,966 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.771

2,280

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


ISIN: GB00B012TP20
