Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



31-Jan-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 4,073 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 244,621 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 4,073 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 44,805 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 2,690,017 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 44,805 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 13,536 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 30 January 2024 was 812,699 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 13,536 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 1,890 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 113,489 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 1,890 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 19,015 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 1,141,656 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 19,015 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O’Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,490 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Hara as at 30 January 2024 was 209,564 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 3,490 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,066 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 30 January 2024 was 184,112 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 3,066 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 5,509 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 30 January 2024 was 330,854 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 5,509 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O’Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 1,849 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Gorman as at 30 January 2024 was 111,108 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 1,849 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,280 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 30 January 2024 was 136,966 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.771 2,280 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



