Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

09-Sep-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2024. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2024, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.

Resolution

For

Against

Total votes validly cast

% of shares on register at 3.00 pm on 4 September 2024

No. of Votes Withheld**

No. of Votes

%

No. of Votes

%

1

Receive the Audited Financial Statements

164,650,453

99.53

774,614

0.47

165,425,067

75.56%

160,072

2

Declare a final dividend

165,563,304

99.99

16,416

0.01

165,579,720

75.63%

5,419

3

Approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

164,174,192

99.16

1,394,926

0.84

165,569,118

75.63%

16,021

4

Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director

164,108,609

99.11

1,468,638

0.89

165,577,247

75.63%

7,891

5

Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director

164,073,131

99.10

1,486,754

0.90

165,559,885

75.62%

25,253

6

Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director

164,277,452

99.22

1,298,295

0.78

165,575,747

75.63%

9,391

7

Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as a Director

164,274,669

99.21

1,300,293

0.79

165,574,962

75.63%

10,176

8

Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director

164,852,134

99.56

725,113

0.44

165,577,247

75.63%

7,891

9

Re-elect Jo Hartley as a Director

164,838,249

99.56

728,143

0.44

165,566,392

75.63%

18,746

10

Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor

164,751,203

99.51

812,567

0.49

165,563,770

75.62%

21,369

11

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor

164,775,129

99.52

787,450

0.48

165,562,579

75.62%

22,560

12

Authorise the Company to make political donations

145,853,013

88.09

19,723,413

11.91

165,576,426

75.63%

8,713

13

Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities

164,112,615

99.12

1,464,630

0.88

165,577,245

75.63%

7,894

14

Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*

165,510,620

99.96

62,876

0.04

165,573,496

75.63%

11,643

15

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares*

165,511,167

99.98

37,155

0.02

165,548,322

75.62%

36,817

16

Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be called on 14 days’ clear notice*

163,596,354

98.80

1,982,537

1.20

165,578,891

75.63%

6,248

17

Authorise the approval of the Halfords Performance Share Plan 2024

163,382,795

98.68

2,180,363

1.32

165,563,158

75.62%

21,981

 

 

 

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 


ISIN: GB00B012TP20
End of Announcement EQS News Service

