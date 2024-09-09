Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

|
Halfords Group plc
Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2024. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2024, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.
Notes
* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.
These results will also be made available on the Company’s website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
