Haemonetics Aktie

WKN: 881782 / ISIN: US4050241003

09.01.2026 12:33:52

Haemonetics Acquires Vivasure Medical

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE), a medical technology company, on Friday announced it has acquired Vivasure Medical Ltd., a Galway, Ireland-based developer of next-generation percutaneous vessel closure technology, for an upfront cash payment of 100 million euros, with up to an additional 85 million euros.

The upfront represents approximately 52 million euros net of the value of certain previous investments and loans provided by Haemonetics to Vivasure.

Haemonetics funded the transaction using available cash on hand.

Vivasure is an Ireland-based company focused on the development of advanced polymer implants and delivery systems.

In 2025, Vivasure submitted a Premarket Approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the PerQseal Elite arterial closure system and received CE Mark approval in Europe for both arterial and venous indications.

PerQseal Elite system uses a proprietary bioabsorbable patch to provide a sutureless, fully absorbable solution for closing large-bore arteriotomies and venotomies of up to 26 French in structural heart and endovascular procedures.

In the pre-market trading, Haemonetics is 1.12% higher at $84.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.

