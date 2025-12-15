HBM Healthcare Investments Announces Agreement to Sell Majority of Investment in Swixx Biopharma

HBM Healthcare Investments, an investment company focused on the healthcare sector, has announced the signing of a binding agreement to sell a majority stake in Swixx Biopharma. As part of the transaction, HBM Healthcare Investments, together with the founders and other shareholders such as Mérieux Equity Partners, will sell a majority of their current stake in Swixx Biopharma to SK Capital Partners, while retaining a significant minority stake. The investment by SK Capital values the company in excess of EUR 1.5 billion.

Based on this agreement, HBM Healthcare Investments has revalued its investment in Swixx Biopharma, resulting in an increase in the net asset value (NAV) per HBM share of approximately CHF 13.50 (+5%). Upon completion of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2026, HBM Healthcare Investments will receive a cash inflow exceeding the investment's reported book value as of 30 September 2025.

HBM Healthcare Investments has been a major shareholder in Swixx Biopharma since 2017, owning 25.1% of the company. Swixx Biopharma has delivered exceptional growth, with revenues rising from approximately EUR 40 million in 2017 to an expected EUR 1.3 billion in 2026. HBM Healthcare Investments has invested a total of EUR 26 million in Swixx Biopharma and has so far received EUR 10.5 million in capital repayments. To date, the investment has generated an added value of around CHF 300 million — over ten times the original investment amount.

HBM Healthcare Investments will continue to hold a 25.1% stake in Swixx Healthcare, which was spun off from Swixx Biopharma in 2024.

Dr Andreas Wicki, CEO of HBM Healthcare Investments, commented: «HBM Healthcare Investments is looking forward to continuing the partnership with Swixx's outstanding management team, its founders, and investor partners. Together, we have achieved exceptional growth and established a thriving business. We are excited to build on the strong momentum as we pursue the next phase of accelerated growth and long-term value creation for the innovation-based pharma industry.»