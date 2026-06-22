Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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22.06.2026 17:45:00
Here Are 2 Space Stocks With Less Risk and More Upside Potential Than SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is up nearly 37% (as of June 18) from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $135 per share. Reuters estimates that only about 3% to 4% of SpaceX's shares are publicly tradable. While the limited supply can keep pushing the stock higher, the scarcity also makes it less attractive to new investors, especially after a strong rally.Instead, these two space stocks can prove to be better alternatives to SpaceX for retail investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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