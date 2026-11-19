For many workers, age 65 represents the first major gateway to retirement because it's when you become eligible for Medicare. While your health coverage begins at this milestone, your Social Security benefit might not be at its full strength. As of December 2025 -- the most recent data available -- the average benefit for 65-year-old retirees is $1,607.27 per month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

This monthly average serves as a baseline for those eyeing the Medicare milestone. But if your full retirement age is 67, claiming at 65 means accepting a permanent 13.33% reduction in your monthly check. This reduction occurs because you're receiving payments for two additional years compared with those who wait until their full retirement age.

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