General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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02.07.2026 16:10:21
Here's Why GE Vernova Stock Soared Last Month
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock rose by 21.3% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's an impressive move, but it doesn't relate to any kind of update from the company itself. Instead, it comes down to a combination of events that support the bullish case for the company and encourage investors to pencil in higher long-term earnings and cash flow for the companyAs a reminder, GE Vernova isn't a typical AI data center buildout play. It's not a company that tends to generate the bulk of its earnings from its equipment sales. Instead, its core product of gas power turbines (increasingly being used to generate power for AI data centers) tends to generate a long-term stream of revenue and income from higher-margin services under long-term agreements signed with equipment sales. As such, whenever the end-market environment improves for the company and its equipment orders increase, investors need to start penciling in an increase in long-term cash flows. Fortunately, they had good reason to do this through the month of June. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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