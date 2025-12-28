Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
28.12.2025 20:45:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Oklo With a 10-Foot Pole
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has been 2025's most exciting nuclear stocks, with a more than 275% gain on the year. The Sam Altman-backed company has been positioned as the poster child for "data center nuclear," a next-gen reactor designer whose "Aurora powerhouse" could power AI infrastructure.That, at least, is the dream.Today, Oklo is pre-revenue, and it's in the very early stages of development. How early? Well, for one, it doesn't have the NRC's blessing to build powerhouses commercially. The company isn't expected to generate revenue until 2027, and even then, it's projected to generate about $16 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: Oklo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)