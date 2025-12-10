Snap Aktie
WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060
|
10.12.2025 01:00:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Snap Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
It's been tough to hold Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock. Shares have dropped by 30% this year and have crashed by more than 80% over the past five years. The IPO excitement of a new social network is long gone as investors come to terms with low revenue growth, high losses, and intense competition.Snap stock still isn't a current buy at current levels, and investors shouldn't waste their time looking for an attractive entry point. There are plenty of good opportunities in the stock market, and Snap is a clear laggard.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
