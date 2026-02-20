Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
20.02.2026 02:06:00
Here's Why I'm Not Buying Walmart Stock
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) just gave investors a fresh set of results and a new outlook, and the numbers were solid. Revenue rose 5.6% in its fiscal fourth quarter (the period ended on Jan. 31, 2026), and adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.74, up more than 12% year over year. Both figures came in ahead of analysts' consensus forecasts. But I'm not buying the stock here.The problem is not the quarter. It's the price investors are paying for it -- especially when you can buy a fast-growing retailer like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) at a meaningfully lower valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
