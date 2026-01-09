MP Materials a Aktie

MP Materials a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012

09.01.2026 13:53:57

Here's Why MP Materials Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Shares in MP Materials (NYSE: MP) rose by 11.1% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes as the market prices in the possibility of an improved trading relationship with Venezuela, a country rich in resources. The country is better known for its oil deposits, but it's also believed to have 300000 tonnes of rare-earth minerals in the Orinoco Mining Arc. In addition, Venezuela's deposits contain monazite minerals, which in turn contain highly prized heavy rare-earth elements, including Dysprosium (used in electric vehicles and wind turbines) and Terbium (used in defense munitions and advanced sensors).These minerals could potentially be highly valuable to MP Materials, as its Mountain Pass deposit in California is scarce in them and is known as a light rare-earth deposit, producing. light rare-earth such as neodymium and praseodymium.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
