|
23.02.2024 07:01:13
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG: Sport1 Medien AG sells 50% stake in Sport1 GmbH as part of comprehensive co-operation
|
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Pratteln, 23 February 2024
Sport1 Medien AG sells 50% stake in Sport1 GmbH as part of comprehensive co-operation
Sport1 Medien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, in which Highlight Event and Entertainment AG in turn holds a 53.03% stake, has tonight agreed a comprehensive co-operation with the international media and entertainment company ACUNMEDYA, based in Istanbul, which includes the sale of 50 percent of the shares in the subsidiary Sport1 GmbH for a purchase price of 30 million Euro.
ACUNMEDYA has undertaken to produce its internationally successful entertainment and sports entertainment programmes for Sport1. Highlight Event and Entertainment AG will continue to fully consolidate Sport1 GmbH for accounting purposes.
The completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions, in particular media and antitrust approvals.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
http://www.hlee.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1843515
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1843515 23-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!