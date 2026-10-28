HKT inaugurates Innovation & Technology Centre and AI Exchange in the Loop



EQS Newswire / 28/10/2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Contributing to Northern Metropolis development through network infrastructure

HONG KONG SAR –



The HKT Innovation & Technology Centre and AI Exchange in the Loop were officially inaugurated. Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government (second left), officiated the opening ceremony, together with Patrick Poon, Chief Financial Officer, HKT (second right); Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, HKT (first left); and Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global (first right).

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, officiated the opening ceremony, together with Patrick Poon, Chief Financial Officer, HKT; Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, HKT; and Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's network infrastructure development.



HKT Innovation & Technology Centre

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR said in his opening remarks, "The Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone is an integral part of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem, comprising the three major I&T parks and five key R&D institutions. HKT's operation in the Hetao Hong Kong Park demonstrates the confidence of major enterprises in the future development of the Loop and the Northern Metropolis. By leveraging the unique advantages of 'one river, two banks' and 'one zone, two parks', HKT can further deepen collaboration and foster synergies across the I&T industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Hetao Hong Kong Park will also serve as a strategic hub for enterprises' AI deployment. HKT's AI Exchange, which connects to existing data centres across Hong Kong, will facilitate cross-sectoral AI innovation and applications. Through ultra-low-latency, high-speed and secure network connectivity, it will enable access to local computing resources and support the development of the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a regional hub for advanced data and computing power."



HKT new AI Exchange

Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, said, "Soft connectivity', encompassing the seamless integration of technology, platforms, data, services and industry ecosystems, is key to strengthening Hong Kong's international competitiveness and unlocking economic value. The opening of the HKT Innovation & Technology Centre and AI Exchange in the Loop not only marks a new milestone of the Group's participation in the development of the Northern Metropolis, but also reflects our proactive bridging role, working hand in hand with the government, the Park, industry, academia and research institutions to create fresh momentum for Hong Kong's I&T sector and the economy through concrete actions."



Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global, said, "Infrastructure-led development and advance planning are essential to shaping the Northern Metropolis into a world-class I&T hub. As AI ushers in a new era of technological advancement, the rapid and seamless flow of data is critical to industrial upgrading and transformation. As a cornerstone of Hong Kong's telecommunications sector, HKT will draw on its core network infrastructure to support 'hard connectivity' by continuing to provide high-capacity, ultra-low-latency, secure and reliable network services. In doing so, we will support Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub and drive high-quality economic development."



Located in Building 8 of HSITP, HKT AI Exchange will connect Hong Kong's major data centre clusters including the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, which is expected to commence its first phase of operations next year, through the high-speed, ultra-low-latency 3.2Tbps AI DCI Superhighway running on advanced hollow core fibre. This will support high-performance AI computing applications for universities, research institutions, and large enterprises. The HKT- ASTRI Joint R&D Lab, established in collaboration with the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), is also located at the same site, with the aim of accelerating the commercialisation and practical application of research outcomes in the Northern Metropolis.



Hashtag: #HKT

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About HKT HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



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News Source: HKT

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT Innovation & Technology Centre and AI Exchange in the Loop, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) officially open. The initiative marks a further step in HKT's support for Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) and industrial development through its network infrastructure, while laying the groundwork for future cross-boundary data flows within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) through the Loop. It also provides solid support for the Northern Metropolis development, which focuses on university towns, I&T and industries, and building an ideal place for living, work and travel.Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, officiated the opening ceremony, together with Patrick Poon, Chief Financial Officer, HKT; Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, HKT; and Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's network infrastructure development.Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR said in his opening remarks, "The Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone is an integral part of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem, comprising the three major I&T parks and five key R&D institutions. HKT's operation in the Hetao Hong Kong Park demonstrates the confidence of major enterprises in the future development of the Loop and the Northern Metropolis. By leveraging the unique advantages of 'one river, two banks' and 'one zone, two parks', HKT can further deepen collaboration and foster synergies across the I&T industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Hetao Hong Kong Park will also serve as a strategic hub for enterprises' AI deployment. HKT's AI Exchange, which connects to existing data centres across Hong Kong, will facilitate cross-sectoral AI innovation and applications. Through ultra-low-latency, high-speed and secure network connectivity, it will enable access to local computing resources and support the development of the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a regional hub for advanced data and computing power."Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, said, "Soft connectivity', encompassing the seamless integration of technology, platforms, data, services and industry ecosystems, is key to strengthening Hong Kong's international competitiveness and unlocking economic value. The opening of the HKT Innovation & Technology Centre and AI Exchange in the Loop not only marks a new milestone of the Group's participation in the development of the Northern Metropolis, but also reflects our proactive bridging role, working hand in hand with the government, the Park, industry, academia and research institutions to create fresh momentum for Hong Kong's I&T sector and the economy through concrete actions."Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global, said, "Infrastructure-led development and advance planning are essential to shaping the Northern Metropolis into a world-class I&T hub. As AI ushers in a new era of technological advancement, the rapid and seamless flow of data is critical to industrial upgrading and transformation. As a cornerstone of Hong Kong's telecommunications sector, HKT will draw on its core network infrastructure to support 'hard connectivity' by continuing to provide high-capacity, ultra-low-latency, secure and reliable network services. In doing so, we will support Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub and drive high-quality economic development."Located in Building 8 of HSITP, HKT AI Exchange will connect Hong Kong's major data centre clusters including the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, which is expected to commence its first phase of operations next year, through the high-speed, ultra-low-latency 3.2Tbps AI DCI Superhighway running on advanced hollow core fibre. This will support high-performance AI computing applications for universities, research institutions, and large enterprises. The HKT- ASTRI Joint R&D Lab, established in collaboration with the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), is also located at the same site, with the aim of accelerating the commercialisation and practical application of research outcomes in the Northern Metropolis.Hashtag: #HKTThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.For more information, please visit: www.hkt.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt News Source: HKT 28/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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