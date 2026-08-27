HKT Trust and HKT Aktie
WKN DE: A1JPLQ / ISIN: HK0000093390
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27.08.2026 12:15:11
HKT to participate in GenA.I. Sandbox++ to develop AI Agent identity verification
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HKT Payment Limited[1], HKT's financial services arm, has been selected by Hong Kong's financial regulators to participate in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenA.I.) Sandbox++ initiative and conduct a pilot trial on registration and verification for AI agent-initiated payment flows, helping to advance responsible innovation in Hong Kong's financial sector.
[1] HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number: SVF0002)
Hashtag: #HKT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About HKTHKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.
For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt
Issued by HKT Limited.
HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.
About Red Date TechnologyRed Date Technology is a leading Hong Kong-headquartered technology provider specialising in blockchain infrastructure, decentralised identity solutions, and next-generation financial technology. The company's Agentic ID framework and Unified Agentic Payment Gateway represent its latest innovation in enabling trustworthy AI agent transactions within regulated financial ecosystems.
News Source: HKT
27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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