Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)

HOL-Holding(s) in Company



13-March-2026 / 16:03 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name DST Managers Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Grand Harbour Country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office DST Global IV, L.P. Grand Cayman Cayman Islands Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 11-Mar-2026 Date on which Issuer notified 12-Mar-2026 Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.018461 0.000000 0.018461 55378 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.693057 0.000000 4.693057 Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 0 55378 0.000000 0.018461 Sub Total 8.A 55378 0.018461% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold DST Managers Limited DST Global IV, L.P. 0.018461 0.000000 0.018461% In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held Additional Information Date of Completion 12-Mar-2026 Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News