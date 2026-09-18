Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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18.09.2026 17:25:43

DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

18-Sep-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST

18 September 2026                       

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it was notified on 18 September 2026 that Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 5,289 of the Company's Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (Ordinary Shares) on 18 September 2026.

Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Tony Nicol

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of shares into ISA

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

188.0p

5,289

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Aggregated price:

 

 

 

5,289

 

188.0p

f)

Date of the transaction:

18 September 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

Joint Corporate Brokers:
Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000)
Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000)

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 443743
EQS News ID: 2401796

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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