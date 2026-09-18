Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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18.09.2026 17:25:43
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
18 September 2026
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it was notified on 18 September 2026 that Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 5,289 of the Company's Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (Ordinary Shares) on 18 September 2026.
Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Joint Corporate Brokers:
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|443743
|EQS News ID:
|2401796
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
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18.09.26
|DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.08.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.07.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
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16.07.26
|Half Year 2026 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
06.07.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.06.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
14.06.26
|Funding Circle claims two-thirds of payouts under SME loan scheme (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
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|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,08
|0,97%
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