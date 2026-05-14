Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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14.05.2026 10:40:05
HOL-Holdings in Company
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG0TPX62
Issuer Name
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Los Angeles
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (”CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (”CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (”CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (”CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (”CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
12. Date of Completion
13-May-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Los Angeles
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|427419
|EQS News ID:
|2327678
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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