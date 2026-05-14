Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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14.05.2026 10:40:05

HOL-Holdings in Company

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
HOL-Holdings in Company

14-May-2026 / 09:40 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BG0TPX62

Issuer Name

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-May-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-May-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.077032

0.000000

5.077032

15125718

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BG0TPX62 Common Stock

 

15125718

 

5.077032

Sub Total 8.A

15125718

5.077032%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Capital Research and Management Company

5.077032

 

5.077032%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (”CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (”CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (”CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (”CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (”CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliate’s own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

12. Date of Completion

13-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Los Angeles


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 427419
EQS News ID: 2327678

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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