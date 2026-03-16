Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



16-March-2026 / 13:25 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Saba Capital Management, L.P. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands I-94 Partners Fund LP United States Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF Ireland Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP United States Saba K Fund, LP United States Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II United States Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund United States Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Mar-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 13-Mar-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.070168 10.023868 10.094036 17604799 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.069806 4.997775 5.067581 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 122378 0 0.070168 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 122378 0.070168% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Total Return Swap 12/15/2026 Cash 17482421 10.023868 Sub Total 8.B2 17482421 10.023868% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Boaz Weinstein Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management, L.P. 10.094036% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 13-Mar-2026 13. Place Of Completion New York

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