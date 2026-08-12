Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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12.08.2026 18:50:06

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

12-Aug-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Aug-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Aug-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.137113

12.126522

12.263635

21215114

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.140546

11.427209

11.567755

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

237195

 

0.137113

Sub Total 8.A

237195

0.137113%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

183127

0.105859

Physical Swaps

22/09/2026

n/a

782000

0.452044

Sub Total 8.B1

 

965127

0.557903%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

5126431

2.963391

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

803274

0.464342

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.125080

Swaps

05/05/2027

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.984512

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.443057

Swaps

21/06/2027

n/a

Cash

903722

0.522407

Swaps

09/09/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.886115

Swaps

15/06/2028

n/a

Cash

20781

0.012013

Swaps

15/03/2027

n/a

Cash

1273000

0.735872

Swaps

30/10/2026

n/a

Cash

2423988

1.401213

Swaps

29/01/2027

n/a

Cash

19869

0.011485

Swaps

18/01/2029

n/a

Cash

31573

0.018251

Swaps

09/09/2027

n/a

Cash

1206

0.000697

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

318

0.000184

Sub Total 8.B2

 

20012792

11.568619%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.010891

6.010891%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

5.229516

5.366051%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

12-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 439504
EQS News ID: 2381738

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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