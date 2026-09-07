Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Holding(s) in Company



07-Sep-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Spaldy Investments Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Road Town Country of registered office (if applicable) British Virgin Islands 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Pershing Nominees Limited Liverpool United Kingdom Vidacos Nominees Limited London United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 02-Sep-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 04-Sep-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 53.030000 0.000000 53.030000 357258617 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 43.780000 0.000000 43.780000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 357258617 53.030000 Sub Total 8.A 357258617 53.030000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Jaime Gilinski Bacal Spaldy Investments Limited 53.030000 0.000000 53.030000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 07-Sep-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, UK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News