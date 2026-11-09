Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
|
09.11.2026 18:32:33
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Keyridge Asset Management Limited, Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street, Dublin 1 on 09 November 2026.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|449029
|EQS News ID:
|2431210
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|1,31
|1,23%